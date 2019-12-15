HUNTINGTON — The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District is asking residents to participate in a holiday scavenger hunt this week.
The GHPRD Recreation Team has hidden a toy elf in one of its 14 parks. Clues will be posted twice a day on the GHPRD Facebook page Monday, Dec. 16, through Friday, Dec. 20.
Whoever finds the elf and returns him to the park office in Heritage Station will win an artisan gift basket featuring goods and services from the shops at Heritage Station.
For more information, contact GHPRD Recreation Superintendent Lauren Carte at lcarte@ghprd.org or call 304-696-5954 or visit www.ghprd.org.