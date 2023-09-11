The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Orphaned well

Work is set to begin later this month to plug this orphaned gas well within the Gauley River National Recreation Area.

 Courtesy photo

Work is scheduled to begin Sept. 18 on plugging one of nearly 20 abandoned gas wells found on land managed by New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.

The project, announced by the park on Wednesday, involves a well drilled in the 1950s that has been inactive and abandoned for about 20 years. The well is located in the Koontz Bend area of the Gauley River National Recreation Area in Nicholas County.

Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter.

