HUNTINGTON — A Parkersburg woman is wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred early Friday in the 800 block of 8th Street.
Meagan Hope Crihfield, 33, of Parkersburg, has been charged with one count of malicious or unlawful assault and five counts of wanton endangerment, according to a release from the Huntington Police Department.
Huntington Police officers responded to a shooting incident in the 800 block of 8th Street at 1:16 a.m. Further investigation revealed that a woman, Chaineasha Bailey, of Huntington, was struck by gunfire and dropped off by an involved party at a local hospital. Bailey was listed in stable condition as of Friday morning.
The investigation also determined that a person of interest in the shooting fled the scene in a maroon Chrysler 200, and a notification to be on the lookout for the vehicle was dispatched.
At approximately 1:45 a.m., Cabell County 911 was contacted by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department in reference to the maroon Chrysler. Sheriff’s deputies stopped the vehicle on Interstate 77 and obtained information from the occupants in the vehicle. However, at the time of the stop, there was not enough information for deputies to make an arrest.
The investigation remains ongoing.