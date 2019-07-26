HUNTINGTON - It's a fact that might make some cringe and others cheer, but there are only about five months left until Christmas rolls around again.

As such, the folks of the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District brought some unseasonable holiday spirit to Ritter Park on Thursday night with a Christmas in July event.

The all-ages event came with a "Nightmare Before Christmas" theme, complete with a Jack Skellington Christmas craft, followed by an outdoor showing of Tim Burton's celebrated film.

Attendees were encouraged to dress for the event - and the weather - by wearing their ugliest Christmas T-shirt.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.