HUNTINGTON - It's a fact that might make some cringe and others cheer, but there are only about five months left until Christmas rolls around again.
As such, the folks of the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District brought some unseasonable holiday spirit to Ritter Park on Thursday night with a Christmas in July event.
The all-ages event came with a "Nightmare Before Christmas" theme, complete with a Jack Skellington Christmas craft, followed by an outdoor showing of Tim Burton's celebrated film.
Attendees were encouraged to dress for the event - and the weather - by wearing their ugliest Christmas T-shirt.