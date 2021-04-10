HUNTINGTON — Sunny skies and warm temperatures for much of the week have given residents of the Tri-State plenty of chances to head outdoors.
City parks have been popular destinations for people of all ages, with walking trails packed and playgrounds full of activity.
While Saturday’s weather might not be so favorable for outdoor events — the National Weather Service predicts scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day — Sunday is expected to kick off a new week with mostly sunny skies and a high near 70.