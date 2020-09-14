Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

2020 0708 firefighters 08.jpg
Buy Now

Barboursville Fire Department on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

 Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — A portion of U.S. 60 in Huntington is closed Monday evening as firefighters work to battle a fully involved structure fire at a house.

According to Cabell County 911 dispatchers, several fire departments were called to a fire in the 4500 block of U.S. 60 in Huntington just before 8 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, they found a home between Jolly Pirate Donuts and the Traveler’s Motel on fire. The fire is now under control. Dispatchers said the house is believed to have been abandoned.

Dispatchers said as of 9 p.m. U.S. 60 is at least partially closed in the block due to fire apparatus and hoses.

Barboursville, Green Valley and Ohio River Road volunteer fire departments responded to the scene, along with the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department. Ona Volunteer Fire Department was also called to move to cover the area for other potential calls.

Check back later for more on this developing story.

Follow reporter Courtney Hessler at Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.