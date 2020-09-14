HUNTINGTON — A portion of U.S. 60 in Huntington is closed Monday evening as firefighters work to battle a fully involved structure fire at a house.
According to Cabell County 911 dispatchers, several fire departments were called to a fire in the 4500 block of U.S. 60 in Huntington just before 8 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, they found a home between Jolly Pirate Donuts and the Traveler’s Motel on fire. The fire is now under control. Dispatchers said the house is believed to have been abandoned.
Dispatchers said as of 9 p.m. U.S. 60 is at least partially closed in the block due to fire apparatus and hoses.
Barboursville, Green Valley and Ohio River Road volunteer fire departments responded to the scene, along with the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department. Ona Volunteer Fire Department was also called to move to cover the area for other potential calls.
