People toss out candy to the crowd as they head down East Main Street during the Cabell County Fair parade on Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Milton.

MILTON — The Cabell County Fair is kicking off its 39th year with the annual Cabell County Fair Parade on Sunday, July 24.

This year’s parade theme is “Rides, Shows and Rodeos.” The fair is encouraging participation this year, as the parade’s numbers have been down in recent years, according to fair parade chairperson Allison Robinson.

