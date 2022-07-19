MILTON — The Cabell County Fair is kicking off its 39th year with the annual Cabell County Fair Parade on Sunday, July 24.
This year’s parade theme is “Rides, Shows and Rodeos.” The fair is encouraging participation this year, as the parade’s numbers have been down in recent years, according to fair parade chairperson Allison Robinson.
Robinson said the number of parade floats has increased in recent years, however — from around 15 floats before 2020 to 35 to 40 floats last year, including almost every fire department in the county. She said the fair’s goal is to have at least 50 parade floats.
“We are trying to build it back up. We want community involvement, but it’s going to take time and trust,” she said.
Robinson said any organization or group that wants to join the parade can simply show up at line-up, free of charge, with no registration required.
The Cabell County Fair will take place this year from Wednesday, July 27 through Saturday, July 30 at the Cabell County fairgrounds on 1 Pumpkin Way, Milton, also known as Pumpkin Park.
Line-up for the parade will be in the front parking lot of the fairgrounds at 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, and the parade will start at 2 p.m.
This year's theme is meant to be an inspiration for float designs, but it also means that the fair will include livestock shows on Wednesday, July 27, and Thursday, July 28; a two-day rodeo on Thursday, July 28 and Friday, July 29; and a derby on Saturday, July 30.
