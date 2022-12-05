WILLIAMSON, W.Va. — Mingo County Schools recently partnered with Williamson Health and Wellness Center and the Korey Stringer Institute on a project to make sports medicine resources more accessible.
The innovATe project, which is funded through the Education Fund that was established as a result of the NFL concussion litigation, was established to provide resources to schools to increase access to athletic training services.
“Athletic trainers in the secondary school are an invaluable resource as they provide care for chronic and acute sport-related injuries,” said Christianne Eason, director of sports safety and the Korey Stringer Institute.
Hunter Bailey, the new athletic trainer at Mingo Central High School, is from Panther, West Virginia. She recently graduated from Concord University and has a passion for sports medicine.
Bailey spent the summer acquiring new sports medicine equipment for Mingo County Schools and by visiting Marshall University’s Sports Medicine Institute.
“Athletic trainers are there for their athletes from day one,” Hunter said. “We work to prevent injuries. However, when they occur, we guide the athlete through the injury to recovery.”
Richard Powers is Mingo Central High School’s head boys’ soccer coach. He is also a parent of one of the team’s senior athletes.
“Hunter Bailey has made soccer coaches on both the girls and boys teams at Mingo Central much more at ease,” Powers said. “Just the fact that she is at practices and games alleviates stress and allows us to focus more on coaching. Hunter has assisted injured athletes on multiple occasions. She has a great personality and a strong relationship with the athletes. They have come to trust her, and they always value her advice.”
The partnership also involves collaboration with the NFL Ambassador Association, which aims to bring an NFL Ambassador to the area. The NFL Alumni Association was founded in 1967 with the mission of “Caring for Our Own and Caring for Kids” and has stepped up to partner with the Korey Stringer Institute and Mingo County.
“The goal will be to identify an NFL alumni who can serve as an ambassador and carry the NFL Alumni Association’s mission of ‘Caring for Kids’ to Mingo County,” Eason said.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.