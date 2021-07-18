CHARLESTON — Periodic road closures to accommodate mountain blasting are on the schedule for people traveling on Interstate 64 in West Virginia through the end of August.
The closures will be part of the $224 million widening project between Nitro and the U.S. 35 interchange at Scott Depot, which includes part of the Nitro-St. Albans Bridge, according to a news release from the state Department of Transportation.
The plans for the project include widening the interstate from four lanes to six.
The St. Albans westbound exit ramp, Exit 44 westbound, was closed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
Blasting on the mountain near the bridge will begin Monday, July 19, and continue through the end of August. One blast per day is scheduled Monday through Friday between the hours of noon and 2 p.m.
That means there will be “rolling roadblocks” on the eastbound lanes of the interstate between the 40 and 47 mile markers, between the Winfield/Point Pleasant exit for U.S. 35 and the Cross Lanes exit.
The St. Albans eastbound and westbound on ramps and the Nitro westbound on ramp will also be closed prior to each blast.
Trucks will also be crossing the St. Albans entrance and exit ramps from time to time during construction. Flaggers will be used to direct traffic.
Work on the bridges and widening project is expected to be complete in October 2023.