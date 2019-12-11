HUNTINGTON — Players and coaches from the Marshall University football team volunteered Wednesday at Facing Hunger Foodbank to deliver and distribute a portion of the 360 turkeys donated by Kroger as part of Touchdowns for Turkeys this fall.
The turkeys will go to local families who rely on food banks and food pantries to feed their households.
In November, the first 200 turkeys were donated to the food bank in advance of Thanksgiving. This week, Thundering Herd players helped to deliver the remaining 160 turkeys, unpacked boxes and helped out wherever needed at the food bank.
As part of Touchdowns for Turkeys, Kroger pledged to donate 10 turkeys for every touchdown scored by the Marshall football team. The program commenced at Marshall’s first game Sept. 1 and ran through the Nov. 30 game.
Facing Hunger Foodbank serves 17 counties in West Virginia, eastern Kentucky and southeastern Ohio and is comprised of 248 agencies.