HUNTINGTON — The American Duchess docked in the Jewel City on Thursday.
The passenger boat, with around 100 travelers, passed by Huntington last week on its tour leg up the Ohio River to Pittsburgh. During Thursday’s stop, on the boat’s return trip to Louisville, passengers disembarked to visit Heritage Farm and explore Huntington.
Tyson Compton, the president of the Huntington Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the Duchess was scheduled to make a stop in Huntington last year, but it was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The boat previously docked in Huntington in 2019. Its sister boat, the American Queen, has also traveled to Huntington.
“It is a great opportunity for us as a city to welcome these folks,” Compton said.
Passengers on similar trips often walk away with positive comments about the city and the hope is that they either come back in the future or recommend visiting Huntington to others.
Compton said that because of coronavirus precautions, the travelers on the Duchess would only make one stop, that being at Heritage Farm. The tour group took buses to the location. Before the pandemic, the passengers would make several stops throughout Huntington.
Aboard the boat, passengers have a variety of entertainment options.
Compton said he sees the boat stop as a sign that Huntington’s tourism is on the rise again.
“In fact, in the last few weeks, it’s been so exciting to see things coming back to life with music at Pullman Square, the 9th Street plaza, plays in the park — just lots of exciting events.”
River cruises are a trending vacation option, not just for this region, but for the country and internationally. Huntington has three stops booked for next year already, he added.
Skip and Sherry Makely, of Bloomington, Indiana, got off the Duchess early to go antiquing in the Central City Antique District. Sherry said that’s what the pair had done for almost every stop so far. Sherry said their favorite part has been getting to see “the different stops, just exploring each town.”
Michael Crouse, a Huntington resident, watched the Duchess dock along the Ohio River on Thursday. A traveler himself, he said he sees the boat visit as a sign that traveling is on the rise again.
“Tourism is popular for anywhere you go. It’s almost a necessity. You know you want to promote yourselves, your local businesses and cuisine and get people to know the heritage and culture,” Crouse said.