HUNTINGTON – A woman who suffered serious injuries during a car crash in Guyandotte on Friday, Dec. 6, has died, according to Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial.
According to Dial, police received the call around 4:50 p.m. regarding a vehicle hitting a utility pole at 36th Street and 3rd Avenue. The passenger sustained serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital, where she died over the weekend.
The driver was not injured and was determined not to be intoxicated after a field sobriety test were performed.
A traffic accident specialist was at the scene to determine how the crash occurred.