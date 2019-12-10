HUNTINGTON — A woman who suffered serious injuries during a car crash in Guyandotte on Friday, Dec. 6, has died, according to Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial.
According to Dial, police received the call around 4:50 p.m. regarding a vehicle hitting a utility pole at 36th Street and 3rd Avenue. The passenger sustained serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital, where she died over the weekend.
The driver was not injured and was determined not to be intoxicated after a field sobriety test were performed.
A traffic accident specialist was at the scene to determine how the crash occurred.
The following information was provided by reports from Western Regional Jail:
One person has been jailed on felony charges since Sunday afternoon, according to booking records.
Joseph Andrew Adkins, 46, was jailed at 3:55 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed seven new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Monday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Information report, 10:34 p.m. Sunday, 1400 block of 9th Avenue.
Warrant service/execution, 4:48 p.m. Sunday, 200 block of Short Street.
Towing requirements, 9:39 a.m. Sunday, 1400 block of Stewart Avenue.
48-hour parking violation, 10:10 a.m. Sunday, 5th Street and 7th Avenue.
Battery, 2:30 a.m. Sunday, 1000 block of 5th Avenue.
Obstructing officer, disorderly conduct, 12:01 a.m. Sunday, 2900 block of 1st Avenue.
Found property, 12:01 a.m. Sunday, 200 block of West 7th Street.