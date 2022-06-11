HUNTINGTON — An annual tradition that inspires and celebrates the past, present and future of Old Central City on Huntington’s West End continued Saturday.
Lauren Kemp, president of the Old Central City Association, said the festival on 14th Street West brings in over 1,000 people and celebrates the history of Central City as a booming manufacturing town. She said it also takes a look at things going on currently and things to come.
“This is the 31st anniversary of Old Central City Days, which started on Friday and continues on Sunday,” Kemp said Saturday. “It features live music, antique and vintage shopping and special activities.”
Kemp said the celebration includes the area’s historic homes, original buildings and legacy businesses like Heiner’s Bakery, which are an enduring connection to the pride of the people who settled in the Tri-State.
“We celebrate the history and why this part of town is called Old Central City,” Kemp explained. “Central City was its own incorporated place for about 13 years, from 1893 to 1909. It was founded by some local businessmen that thought it would be a good idea to have some manufacturing between Huntington and Kenova.”
Today, Old Central City is considered by many as the “Antiques Capital of West Virginia.” The shops offer a range of antique furniture, glassware, vintage clothing, lamps, collectibles, records, paintings and art prints, vintage garden decor and more.
Kemp said just in the past few years several new businesses have opened along 14th Street West.
“The new Peddler’s Market recently opened, and we have another business coming that we can’t announce at this time but we will announce it soon,” she said. “Old Central City is growing and continues to grow.”
Amber Wilson, who lives in Huntington’s West End, read about the event in The Herald-Dispatch and wanted to bring her children.
“It’s a chance for me to visit some of my favorite antique shops and let my kids enjoy some great food and live music,” she said. “I wanted to check out The Wild Ramp and get some fresh local produce as well.”
Dawn Nolan, marketing and program coordinator for The Wild Ramp, said they were also offering a special mixed berry shortcake dessert created by chef Jedediah Thornburgh.
“We wanted to promote local produce with a classic dessert that all ages could enjoy,” she said.
The weekend-long event kicked off Friday with live music and live storytelling at Cicada Books and Coffee.
“We have many exciting activities for the community including live music, vendors of antiques, arts and crafts, food trucks, a kids’ corner, Ona Speedway race cars on Saturday and a Jeep show on Sunday,” Kemp said.
Renee Lewin-Williams, owner of Thistle Patch Vintage Garden & Antiques on the corner of Adams Avenue and 14th Street West, is also the owner of RECO Products and Services, the company sponsoring the Jeep show Sunday.
“This will be the first Jeep show, and I hope to make it an annual event,” Lewin-Williams said. “There will be a contest with several categories.”
A highlight of the festival every year is the entertainment provided by local musicians featuring Ally Fletcher, Building Rockets, Billy D and Gretchen Lee, Stony Point String Band and the Huntington Blues Society.
“The live music is the main reason I love coming to this event,” said Jeff Cox, of Barboursville. “There is nothing better than listening to good music on a beautiful day.”
Special activities are taking place throughout the festival, including a kids’ corner with Huntington Children’s Museum, Adam Booth, Peanut the Clown and a community art painting booth with West Edge. Other special events include meeting the mystery machine, photo parlor and fortune teller at Hattie and Nan’s Antiques and Books.
Food trucks including Mountain State Lemonade, Bite Mi and Twisted Grille participated in this year’s event.
“All events are free and open to the public,” Kemp said. “We urge everyone to come out for our final day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.”
In addition to the Old Central City Association, the festival was sponsored by Dutch Miller Chevrolet, Mountain Mindful, and Huntington City Council members Todd Sweeney and Sarah Walling, Kemp added.
More information about the event can be found online at www.oldcentralcity.org.