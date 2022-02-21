ASHLAND — Even though it is legal to carry firearms without a license, a local gun safety instructor said it is beneficial to get a concealed carry permit to be safe and avoid possible legal troubles.
Jim Wilcox, a worship pastor with First Baptist Church in Russell, Kentucky, has been teaching gun safety courses for more than 20 years, and said his biggest goal is to make sure others are knowledgeable and safe with handguns.
“My goal is to make students safer, responsible and effective self-defenders,” Wilcox said.
Now the owner of Fearless Defense LLC, Wilcox is a certified instructor through the United States Concealed Carry Association and teaches classes at the Northeastern Kentucky Fish and Game Association in Ashland. He offers concealed carry firearms training, women’s firearms fundamentals and even countering the mass shooter threat.
Completion of the concealed carry firearms training allows participants to apply for a carrying a concealed weapon permit (CCW), and Wilcox is certified to teach West Virginia, Kentucky and Lawrence County, Ohio, residents.
While currently, individuals can still legally purchase firearms and carry without a permit, Wilcox said crossing state lines without a permit can cause legal issues.
“Once you cross the state line into another state, there’s generally reciprocity, which means that they will recognize your license from the state where you reside, and you must have that with you,” he said. “You can’t just carry a gun into another state concealed without a license, that would be a huge problem, and it can cause a lot of trouble.”
Wilcox said his women’s training class cannot be completed and then filed for a CCW, but it is still a chance for women to train and feel safe in the learning environment.
For countering the mass shooter threat, Wilcox said he works with institutions and organizations to make assessments and plans for how to respond in the event of a mass shooter.
Wilcox said anyone is welcome to sign up for the classes, whether they currently own a firearm or not. Additionally, he wants to help individuals who may have purchased a firearm for safety, but they may feel uncomfortable using it due to lack of training.
“I have people that come in that bought handguns for safety or whatever the reason but they feel nervous about carrying it so they leave it at home,” he said. “And some people even feel nervous about keeping it in the home because they don’t know, or they know very little, how to handle it. They want formal training, and that’s great.”
Anyone interested in signing up for a class with Wilcox can find more information on the USCCA website.