ASHLAND - With classes beginning this week, Ashland Community and Technical College is inviting everyone to celebrate the start of a new year.
ACTC's Pathfinder Party on the Lawn is set for 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at the College Drive Campus in Ashland. This free event is open to students and their families, faculty and staff, as well as community members.
"We decided to do something new for welcome back week for the students," said Steve Woodburn, dean of student success and enrollment services at ACTC. "The goal was to have one event with multiple activities, for not just our students, but their kids and community members. We want our students to know how much we support their academic goals and that college is not just about intellectual achievement, but also about having fun and making relationships."
Entertainment will be provided by acoustic folk singer-songwriter Emmy Davis, of Huntington, who will perform with violinist Molly Page, of Ashland. Also performing is Dave Love, an R&B singer from Cleveland, now out of L.A.
Inflatables, an obstacle course, a petting zoo by the BARKer Farm (from 4 to 6:15 p.m.), corn hole and basketball are also planned. The event will be catered by CAB's Catering with a menu of hot dogs and hamburgers while supplies last.
The first 150 ACTC students to show their student ID will receive an ACTC T-shirt. Those who wear ACTC apparel also will be entered into a drawing.