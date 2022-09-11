HUNTINGTON — Although the terrorist attacks on America on Sept. 11, 2001, happened hundreds of miles away, they had a large impact on Huntington.
Dr. Paul Ambrose, a 1995 graduate of Marshall University, was a passenger on American Airline Flight 77 that hit the Pentagon that day.
“Paul loved Huntington and Barboursville,” said his father, Dr. Ken Ambrose, on Sunday during the annual Patriot Day Ceremony at Spring Hill Cemetery in Huntington. “He loved being here and going to school at Marshall. He loved being fit and healthy.”
Ken Ambrose said his entire family was thankful for the ceremony, the Healing Field, the 9/11 Memorial at the cemetery and for PATH, the Paul Ambrose Trail for Health at Ritter Park.
“Working with the city on PATH and Fit Fest allows us to fulfill Paul’s legacy that he would improve the health of those in the Tri-State, as well as in the country,” he said.
Tom Bowen, who served with FEMA USAR and NYC OEM recovery teams in the aftermath of the attacks, said “never forget” are the two words used synonymously by Americans on Sept. 11.
“How many times have we heard those words?” Bowen asked the crowd. “Often times we say things casually ... sometimes we use them so much we forget the meaning.”
Bowen said the words are just shallow without actions.
“Without actions we would be muddling in our pain, suffering and our hurt,” he said. “That’s why I look at people like Dr. and Mrs. Ambrose who took their pain, suffering and hurt and didn’t just say we are never going to forget Paul, we’re going to act on that and honor his service, sacrifice and his life. I think of the Paul Ambrose Trail for Life and other things Huntington has accomplished. That’s action, and it’s more than words.”
Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District Commissioner Kim Miller said Patriot Day is an annual observance on Sept. 11 to honor the memory of the nearly 3,000 people killed in the terrorist attacks and also those who have died in the aftermath.
“Sept. 11, 2001 was the biggest disaster in American history,” Miller said. “Those of us old enough know exactly where we were when the news hit. The phrase ‘never forget’ is forever tied to this catastrophe.”
Miller said the ceremony also honored other victims, first responders and veterans of the military. She said the New York subway beams that make up the memorial and the Healing Field at Spring Hill Cemetery both serve as a patriotic vigils to the thousands of victims of the 9/11 tragedy.
“The 9/11 attacks killed 2,996 people and 400 were emergency personnel, like policemen and firefighters,” she said. “We must never forget them or that tragic day.”
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams also spoke at the event.
“It’s been 21 years ago,” he said. “We say never forget, but one thing I have come to understand is this community is we never forget and we also never give up. It’s an honor to come together with the community to pay our respects, reflect and move forward together, helping the person next to us. That’s the Huntington way.”
Monday, Sept. 12, will be set aside as a Day of Reflection before the Healing Field is taken down on Tuesday, Miller added.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
