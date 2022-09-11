The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20220907_hd_healingfield
Workers make final adjustments to American flags as the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District prepares the Healing Field for visitors on Tuesday at Spring Hill Cemetery.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Sunday marks the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the United States, when hijackers flew airplanes into the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon near Washington, D.C., and crashed into a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Sept. 11 is now recognized as Patriot Day across the U.S. in memory of the nearly 3,000 people killed during those attacks.

