HUNTINGTON — Sunday marks the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the United States, when hijackers flew airplanes into the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon near Washington, D.C., and crashed into a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
Sept. 11 is now recognized as Patriot Day across the U.S. in memory of the nearly 3,000 people killed during those attacks.
The day serves as an opportunity to “honor the memory of the innocent victims we lost and carry on the legacy of the selfless heroes who served our Nation on September 11 and in its aftermath,” according to a proclamation from the White House.
Locally, the annual Patriot Day ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday at Spring Hill Cemetery in Huntington, where local officials, first responders, military veterans and others will gather to pay their respects and honor the victims of the 9/11 tragedy. The event will also feature music.
The ceremony at Spring Hill Cemetery will be set against the backdrop of the Healing Field, a patriotic vigil organized by the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District that features American flags in honor of the victims of the 9/11 attacks. The Healing Field also recognizes the lives lost in the 1970 Marshall University plane crash and memorializes veterans of the armed forces and lost loved ones.
Flags in the Healing Field will be on display until they are taken down Tuesday, Sept. 13.
