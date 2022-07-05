HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education has sworn in its newest member.
Joshua Pauley, 42, was sworn in during Tuesday’s meeting of the Board of Education and said he is excited to work with other board members and the community to continue improving Cabell County schools.
“I am open to talk with anybody at any time and try to help them resolve any issues they have,” Pauley said. “We want Cabell County Schools to be the best school system around, and I think it is, so if there is anything I can do to help somebody, then I am willing to do that.”
Pauley is a product of Kanawha County schools and has roughly 10 years of teaching experience between Kanawha and Cabell counties.
Pauley said he wants to provide support for students, and he believes mental health and creating positive school environments for students and staff are important following the past two years with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pauley said his first board meeting went well and that he looks forward to learning how different entities within the school system work together to create goals for his term.
“I feel like right now I’m still in kind of a learning phase, learning how the system here works intricately and learning the people who make it run,” he said. “I think after some amount of time, I’ll be in a better position to establish more realistic and worthwhile goals.”
Superintendent Ryan Saxe said he is excited to work with Pauley.
“I think the perspective that he brings to the board as a parent and a community member is something that will be invaluable to serve the board over the next four years,” Saxe said.
Incumbent Board of Education members Rhonda Smalley and Mary Neely were also sworn in for their terms. Members approved Smalley as the board’s president and Neely as the board’s vice president.
Smalley said she was honored to be entrusted with the responsibility of board president and pledged to cooperate with all stakeholders in Cabell County Schools.
“I also feel that the job they have entrusted to me means I have to give my all — and I’ve been trying to do that as a board member — but I want to be a part of making things better and more efficient,” she said.
In other business, the board approved an unpaid suspension for teacher Amy Ward beginning July 1 and terminated her contract with Cabell County Schools. Saxe said he could not comment on the termination.
The next board meeting is set for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, in the Board of Education office at 2850 5th Ave.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for the Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
