HUNTINGTON — Thirty-one paving projects in the city of Huntington will begin next week after its spring paving schedule was delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak.
After the spring projects have been completed by West Virginia Paving, a second round of fall paving will begin.
The first portion of paving totals 5.3 miles in all nine city districts and will cost about $1 million to complete.
City Council has approved proposed paving budgets from Mayor Steve Williams of $1.6 million in the past two fiscal years, and council members are required to submit fall paving requests for review by Sept. 11.
Individuals with paving requests can contact the City Clerk’s Office at 304-696-5530 or their district council member through the submission cutoff date.
The paving projects set to begin during the week of Sept. 7 are as followed:
City Council District 1
- Hughes Street from 4331 to 4339
- Burlington Road from Piedmont Road to railroad
City Council District 2
- Van Buren Avenue from 10th Street West to 12th Street West
- 16th Street West from Jefferson Avenue to Madison Avenue
- 3rd Street West from 6th Avenue West to Adams Avenue
- 3rd Street West from Washington Avenue to Virginia Avenue
- Division Street from 7th Avenue West to dead end
- 10th Street West from Jackson Avenue to Van Buren Avenue
City Council District 3
- 7th Avenue from Hal Greer Boulevard to 20th Street
City Council District 4
- Edgemont Drive from North Edgemont Road to Westview Avenue
- 19th Street West from James River Road to 1942 James River
- Florence Avenue
City Council District 5
- Magnolia Lane from Underwood Avenue to dead end
- 17th Street from 12th Avenue to Franklin Avenue
- 18th Street from 12th Avenue to Franklin Avenue
- 19th Street from 12th Avenue to Hall Avenue
City Council District 6
- Military Road from 1816 to 1852
- Glenwood Terrace from Washington Boulevard to cul-de-sac
- South Park Drive from 1219 to cul-de-sac
- South Walnut Alley from Norway Avenue to gravel
- South Walnut Street from Norway Avenue to 244 South Walnut
- Mayfair Way from Stamford Park Drive to Brighton Way
- Kennon Lane from Washington Boulevard to 2150 Kennon
- Foster Road from 5th Street to Ridgewood Road
- Holswade Drive from 333 Holswade to Wiltshire Boulevard
City Council District 7
- Baer Street from Davis Street to Hilltop Place
- Locust Street from Norway Avenue to Lower Terrace
- North Terrace from Linden Circle to Avondale Road
City Council District 8
2 1/2
- Alley from 20th to 21st Street
City Council District 9
- Bellevue Road from 5th Avenue to 224 Bellevue
- Aaron Court from Bellevue Road to the end of Aaron