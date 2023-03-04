The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

IRONTON — The commute between Ashland and Ironton along U.S. 52 in Ohio will be longer and slower starting Monday as part of a paving project.

The Shelly Company was awarded the contract to construct the project for an estimated cost of $4.6 million, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

