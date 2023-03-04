IRONTON — The commute between Ashland and Ironton along U.S. 52 in Ohio will be longer and slower starting Monday as part of a paving project.
The Shelly Company was awarded the contract to construct the project for an estimated cost of $4.6 million, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
One lane in each direction of the divided four-lane highway will be closed between the village of Hanging Rock and Crabtree Hollow just east of the two bridges connecting Ashland and Coal Grove, Ohio, will be closed for the paving project.
Crews already have placed a number of signs along the road that will be placed up starting Monday, warning of the lane closures.
The project also will lead to one lane of the Simeon Willis Bridge at 13th Street will be closed at the Ohio end of the three-lane bridge starting Monday. The closure will leave one lane open for motorists heading eastbound or westbound.
Additional impacts may include shoulder closures and temporary exit closures, according to a news release.
Work will begin with joint and full-depth pavement repairs along U.S. 52 this month followed by milling and resurfacing starting in April, according to the release.
The estimated completion of the work is scheduled for this summer.
