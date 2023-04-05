The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

ironton paving

Ironton Mayor Sam Cramblit and city council members kick off a paving project along Adams Street on Tuesday.

 Courtesy of the City of Ironton Government Facebook page

IRONTON — The city of Ironton, with the help of grants and city bonds, has started a two-phase paving project to pave about 50 city blocks as part of a $28 million project, said Mayor Sam Cramblit.

The mayor and city council members were on hand Tuesday afternoon to kick off the paving project along Adams Street. The first phase of the paving will see 48 city blocks completed. The second phase, which may be let for bid next month, will see additional paving.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you