IRONTON — The city of Ironton, with the help of grants and city bonds, has started a two-phase paving project to pave about 50 city blocks as part of a $28 million project, said Mayor Sam Cramblit.
The mayor and city council members were on hand Tuesday afternoon to kick off the paving project along Adams Street. The first phase of the paving will see 48 city blocks completed. The second phase, which may be let for bid next month, will see additional paving.
Other parts of the project include a stormwater project in Green Valley, said City Council member Nate Kline. When all the work is done in the next year or two, some 180 city blocks of city streets will be paved, he said.
“This is long overdue,” Kline said. “We’re very excited.”
The stormwater project includes building a new pump station in Green Valley section of North Ironton, Kline said.
The city has received a $4 million Economic Development Authority loan and will seek additional state and federal funding for the project, he said.
Ironton will spend an estimated $1.8 million on the initial phases of the paving, Cramblit said. The city could end up spending some $9.5 million on street paving, he said.
Another major part of the paving work includes the paving of South 3rd Street from Coal Grove to Lorain Street, a $2.1 million project, Cramblit said.
“A lot of hard work over the past few years has led us to this,” he said. “It’s been a long time coming. We’re excited for the residents.”
