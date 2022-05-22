ASHLAND — Several paving projects costing nearly $1 million are scheduled to start in Boyd and Greenup counties, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Resurfacing is scheduled to start Monday, May 23, along Shopes Creek Road (Kentucky 538) in Boyd County and continue throughout the week. The paving work will run from U.S. 60 in Cannonsburg to U.S. 23 in the Catlettsburg area, according to a news release.
The paving work will cause delays. One lane of the road will be blocked while the work is underway. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers, according to the release.
Repaving is scheduled to begin Tuesday, May 24, along Bear Creek Road (Kentucky 1937) as contractors repair pavement breaks at several locations between the Lawrence County line and Blue Ribbon Drive.
Meanwhile, a resurfacing project along Main Street in Greenup (Kentucky 2541) starts Wednesday, May 25. Sidewalk ramp work also is set at the intersection of U.S. 23 and the Little Sandy River.
Paving will follow.
Mountain Enterprises Inc. and BTI Contracting Inc., doing business as Blacktop Industries, will do the work as part of a $979,033.61 contract.
