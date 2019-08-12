FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. — Contractors will begin two Kentucky Transportation Cabinet highway projects this week to pave KY 7 in Carter County and KY 10 (AA Highway) in Lewis County.
Work is scheduled to begin by Wednesday, Aug. 14, on KY 7 in Carter County, and will include adding a thin layer of microsurface — a polymer-based blacktop — to 5.5 miles of the highway between KY 1496 (mile point 4.8) at Grayson Lake and the Little Sandy River bridge (mile point 10.3) in Grayson. It will require one-lane traffic for several days. In addition, cross-road traffic could be stopped at times. Motorists should expect delays.
After work is finished in Carter County, contractors will move to Lewis County to resurface 8.6 miles of KY 10 in Lewis County from Little Trace Branch (mile point 11.2) west of Garrison to the Lewis-Greenup county line (mile point 19.8). An exact start date has not been set. Once work begins, motorists should expect one-lane traffic and delays for several days.
The resurfacing is being done under two low-bid Transportation Cabinet contracts - $550,059.85 for KY 7 and $700,841.86 for the AA Highway - awarded to American Pavements Inc.
Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions. Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.