FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. - Contractors will begin a resurfacing project Friday on Boy Scout Road (Ky. Route 1012) in Boyd County near Ashland.

Work will take place on the 3 miles of Boy Scout Road between the U.S. Route 60 and Ky. Route 168 intersections, with full paving operations set to begin on Monday, Aug. 5. Motorists should expect daily lane closures with flagged traffic from approximately 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the next week or more.

Work is being done by Mountain Enterprises Inc. under a $294,965 low-bid Kentucky Transportation Cabinet contract.

Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions. Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.

