HUNTINGTON — Pullman Square has teamed up with iHeart Media and Tin Woof Inn/The Dog Wizards to celebrate the community’s four-legged friends the first Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. to noon. The next event is Saturday, July 3, featuring Brown Dog Yoga, the Thundertones and the “Red, White & Bark Dog Show.”
Paws at Pullman is a pet-friendly event benefiting Little Victories Animal Rescue that takes place at the Pullman Square Courtyard. Dog friendly vendors, homemade treats, farmer’s market and special activities will be available each week.
Brown Dog Yoga will kick off the celebration with a yoga class starting at 9 a.m. The class will be by donation only. Register on the Mind Body App or online at www.browndogyoga.com. The Thundertones, Huntington’s very own Barbershop Singing Group, will take the stage from 10-10:30 a.m. Closing out the event will be the “Red, White, and Bark Dog Show,” during which dogs will be judged on the following categories: Most Patriotic, Best Trick, Best Costume, Sassiest Senior, Best Personality, and Best in Show. Entry fee is $5 and prizes will be awarded to the winners.