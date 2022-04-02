HUNTINGTON — Dogs dressed in their Easter best sniffed around Ritter Park on Friday in search of eggs and treats.
Hosted by the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District, the Paws in the Park Easter egg hunt featured more than 4,000 dog treat-filled eggs in addition to prizes. Pet owners were encouraged to dress their dogs in Easter costumes for the event.
While Friday’s event was for four-legged friends, GHPRD has other egg hunts planned for children and teens.
The Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt will take place at 8:30 p.m. Friday, April 8, at St. Cloud Commons Park, where more than 5,000 eggs with treats inside will be hidden for participants ages 10 to 17. Those who want to participate must bring their own flashlight.
Community Easter Egg Hunts will include more than 8,000 eggs filled with candy, toys and other prizes. The hunts are free and will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at Harris Riverfront Park; 2 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at St. Cloud Commons Park; 10 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at April Dawn Park; and 2 p.m. Saturday, April 16, at Rotary Park.
Participants are asked to attend just one of the Community Easter Egg Hunts.
