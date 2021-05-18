HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education is expected to vote on the proposed operating budget for the fiscal year ending June 2022 during their regular meeting Tuesday, which includes a pay raise for professional and service employees.
Superintendent Ryan Saxe said a pay increase was a priority in budget meetings and aims to help keep Cabell County’s pay competitive with surrounding school districts in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky, with the goal of retaining and attracting high-quality employees.
The proposed pay raises would give all professional and service personnel on 200-day contracts in the district a 3.26% increase in pay, equating to $1,276 and $786 per year, if the budget proposal is approved as presented.
A copy of the proposed operating budget is available on the Cabell County Schools website at https://www.cabellschools.com/Finance.aspx. Hard copies may be made available upon request by calling the business office at 304-528-5047.
Also at the meeting, the board will vote on a number of personnel items related to transfers, resignations and the realignment of central office staff, Saxe said.
All meetings are open to the public. To comply with guidance from the West Virginia Department of Education and the “Indoor Face Covering Requirement” executive order issued by Gov. Jim Justice, anyone attending the meeting is required to wear a mask or face covering. Meetings are also available for virtual attendance via the Cabell County Schools YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/c/CabellSchools.
The meeting begins at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 18.