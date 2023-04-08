CHARLESTON — The Pea Ridge Public Service District is receiving a $1 million grant for a water extension along W.Va. 2 that will serve 710 residences.
This grant and help from the U.S. Economic Development Authority, the Clean Water State Revolving Fund and other funding programs, provide $33.7 million for the project, according to the West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council, which announced the funding at its meeting Wednesday in Charleston.
The grant was one of many announced for the region.
In Lincoln County, the council approved a $600,000 grant and a $600,000 loan to the Branchland Midkiff PSD to replace its east water storage tank.
The council approved a $500,000 grant to the Kanawha County Regional Development Authority for an extension along Crestwood Drive that will provide water service to 34 homes. That grant, along with funds from the county commission and other funding programs, provide $1.4 million for the project.
In other business, the council also approved $7.3 million in grants for six critical need water line extension projects that will provide water service to 99 homes without public water service in Barbour, Boone, Preston, Putnam, Taylor and Wood counties.
The council also approved technical reviews and requests to pursue funding for additional sewer and water projects that including the Kanawha Falls PSD sewer main replacement, estimated to cost $12.6 million, and a water main replacement, estimated to cost $1.9 million.
Also, the City of South Charleston was approved for Liberty Street lift station improvements, estimated to cost $3.5 million.
The council will meet again on May 3.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
