HUNTINGTON — Pea Ridge United Methodist Church will host a parking lot service at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, July 5, at 5747 East Pea Ridge Road, Huntington.

The Rev. Shannon Blosser, the church’s newly appointed minister, will conduct the drive-in church service. Participants can tune into the broadcast from their cars on 101.1 FM. The church will remain closed to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, but services will be provided in the parking lot, live on Facebook and on YouTube.

Blosser comes to Pea Ridge United Methodist Church after serving churches in Kentucky and West Virginia. He is an ordained elder in the West Virginia Annual Conference. Prior to entering ministry, he was a journalist.

He and his wife, Abbi, have two children, Noah and Thaddeus.

