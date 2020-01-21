HUNTINGTON — A new haircut can represent a fresh start, and that’s exactly what some of the men wanted when they came to the Huntington City Mission on Monday for a free haircut.
“This means a lot to me actually, because I need it and it will help me get a fresh start on my goal to better myself,” said Michael Fender, of Huntington.
Fender joined dozens of men and boys at the City Mission’s Chapel getting haircuts from Huntington barber Kyle Bryant, with Razor and Shear on 9th Street in Huntington. He teamed up with the Pea Ridge Woman’s Club to be a part of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.
“I have wanted for a while now to give back to the community and this was a great way to do it,” Bryant said. “I think it’s important to volunteer because it’s a way to make Huntington a better place.”
Pea Ridge Woman’s Club member Joy Bryant-Harris is Bryant’s grandmother.
“My grandson grew up with volunteerism because I have been in the club for 40 years,” Bryant-Harris said. “He approached me about doing some free haircuts for the community, so when it came up that we wanted to do a day of service, I talked to Kyle about it and it was a perfect fit. He took a day off work to come and give free haircuts here.”
Bryant-Harris said last year the club gave out products and care packages.
“We wanted to go above and beyond that today because we had heard they had events here where they cut or styled the ladies’ hair, but I can’t recall when a barber has come in to meet the needs of the gentlemen,” she said. “This is a self-esteem thing as well. These men are looking for work and want to be employed, and I believe a fresh haircut gives some self-worth and can be that fresh start they are looking for today.”
Those waiting for a free haircut were treated to doughnuts and coffee, thanks to the woman’s club.
Bryant-Harris said the General Federation of Women’s Clubs is the largest women’s volunteer organization in the world.
“We have clubs in every state and over 12 countries,” she said. “Our motto is unity and diversity.”
The Pea Ridge Woman’s Club has been around since 1952.