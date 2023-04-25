The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

BARBOURSVILLE — There can’t be many better ways to celebrate Earth Day and Arbor Day than by planting trees.

Members of the Pea Ridge Women’s Club spent Monday planting five apple trees in Barboursville. Two trees were planted at Barboursville Park and three at the Old Toll House building on Main Street. The club hopes visitors can pick and enjoy apples from the trees for many years to come.

