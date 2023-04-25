Jared Lakin, of Barboursville, left, fills in dirt around one of the freshly planted trees while Gaby Thomas, of Barboursville, holds the trunk in place as the Pea Ridge Women’s Club plants trees in observance of Earth Day and Arbor Day on Monday in Huntington.
BARBOURSVILLE — There can’t be many better ways to celebrate Earth Day and Arbor Day than by planting trees.
Members of the Pea Ridge Women’s Club spent Monday planting five apple trees in Barboursville. Two trees were planted at Barboursville Park and three at the Old Toll House building on Main Street. The club hopes visitors can pick and enjoy apples from the trees for many years to come.
Harriet Starr, who serves on the club’s environmental committee and has been in the club for over 50 years, says the committee plants trees across the Tri-State and is organizing to plant a dozen more throughout the rest of the year.
“We exist to better our community,” Starr said of the group’s presence as a service-based organization.
Starr said the apple trees reference George Washington’s time while surveying parts of the then-western Virginia colony. Starr said that local legend has it that Washington remarked about the region’s numerous apple trees.
The toll house was built in 1837 on the James River-Kanawha Turnpike, where travelers would stop and pay a fee to continue on the road. The building was removed from its original location and restored by the Daughters of the American Revolution in 1950.
