2018 1208 pearlharbor
Buy Now

Participants in the 2018 Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony place wreaths in the Ohio River at Harris Riverfront Park in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — This weekend, local veterans groups and others will remember Dec. 7, 1941, the fateful day when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor, leading to the United States’ formal entry into World War II the next day.

At 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, Huntington Detachment 340 of the Marine Corps League will present the 78th annual National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony in the lobby of the Big Sandy Superstore Arena in Huntington.

Organizers say the ceremony will be a “brief but moving tribute” to all those affected by the events that transpired on Dec. 7, 1941.

Each year on Dec. 7, Pearl Harbor survivors, veterans and visitors from all over the world come together to honor and remember the 2,403 service members and civilians who were killed and the additional 1,178 people who were injured in the attack, which permanently sank two U.S. Navy battleships — the USS Arizona and the USS Utah — and destroyed 188 aircraft.

On Aug. 23, 1994, Congress designated Dec. 7 as National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

After the program in the lobby, the ceremony will be moved outdoors to Harris Riverfront Park.

There, representatives of various local veterans groups and other organizations in attendance will lay biodegradable memorial wreaths into the Ohio River to honor the lives lost at Pearl Harbor. Participants will be joined by a boat crew from the U.S. Coast Guard for safety.

American Legion Post 16 Honor Guard will fire a 21-gun salute and play “Taps” at the conclusion of the ceremony, which is free and open to the public.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.