Fred Buchanan tosses a memorial wreath into the Ohio River during the Hershel Woody Williams Marine Corps League of Huntington's Pearl Harbor Day memorial ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Harris Riverfront Park in Huntington.
West Virginia Secretary of Veteran Affairs Edward Diaz speaks during the Hershel Woody Williams Marine Corps League of Huntington's Pearl Harbor Day memorial ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Harris Riverfront Park in Huntington.
Veterans and members of the public remember the Pearl Harbor attacks during the Hershel Woody Williams Marine Corps League of Huntington's Pearl Harbor Day memorial ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Harris Riverfront Park in Huntington.
Kitty Kelly-Smoot salutes the flag as the National Anthem is sung during the Hershel Woody Williams Marine Corps League of Huntington's Pearl Harbor Day memorial ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Harris Riverfront Park in Huntington.
Jerry Becket delivers the invocation during the Hershel Woody Williams Marine Corps League of Huntington's Pearl Harbor Day memorial ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Harris Riverfront Park in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — More than 2,400 people were killed 81 years ago when the Japanese attacked Hawaii — 27 of them West Virginians — in bombings that launched the United States into World War II.
The Huntington Detachment 340 Marine Corps League and American Legion Post 16 hosted a ceremony at Harris Riverfront Park to commemorate the anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.
“Our main goal today is to ensure that December 7th, 1941, is not forgotten. Our main reason is to honor the 2,400-plus military and civilian people or personnel that passed away during the attack and then we like to recognize the survivors that are with us today and, I don’t know, that list is getting shorter and shorter every year,” said Commandant Rick Shank of the 340 Marine Corps League.
Huntington High School JROTC students posted and retired the colors for the ceremony, and Ashley Southland sang the National Anthem.
Participants said they attended Wednesday to keep alive the memory of what happened that day.
"I was an NJROTC at high school for 12 years before I retired from there, and kids today just don’t know. They’re brought up, and they don’t know about what happened, the events, they just think it's a movie on TV. So it’s important that we do this in the communities, and I’m very happy to see some people brought their grandkids and kids here today,” said Brian Vasvary, HM1 FMF in the U.S. Navy.
At the end of the ceremony, representatives of the various veterans groups and other organizations in attendance laid a biodegradable memorial wreath in the Ohio River to honor the lives lost at Pearl Harbor. There was a boat crew from the U.S. Coast Guard on site for safety.
The USS West Virginia was one of the first battleships to be sunk but was eventually able to be repaired.
“It honors those that sacrificed so much, it honors those that lost their lives during the attacks at Pearl Harbor, and we honor their memory and their courage,” said Edward Diaz, cabinet secretary for the West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance. “The city of Huntington has a long, proud tradition of honoring its veterans.”
Pearl Harbor is one of the most significant battles in American history.
“This is the event that really got us into World War II,” said Brian Nimmo, director of the Huntington VA Medical Center. “Outside of September 11th, it’s really the only time that we’ve been attacked on American soil.”
There were no Pearl Harbor veterans in attendance, and there are no surviving Pearl Harbor veterans left in the state of West Virginia.
“My grandfather had always been a part of it since he got back. Every day he talked about Pearl Harbor, up until he passed away. It was a daily memory that was very, very sad. It seemed like the older he got, the more vivid that came,” said Jessica Dailey Haas, granddaughter of veteran Tom R. Wickline. “He would tell us every day several stories. He was in 11 major battles -- Pearl Harbor was his first one. He was on the USS Maryland BB46. He was a gunner with the big guns. He would always say, 'Now I did the big guns, not the little guns.' So we just want to make sure his memory is kept since he was the last Pearl Harbor survivor in the state.”
The T.R. Wickline Bridge over the Guyandotte River in Huntington is named after him.
