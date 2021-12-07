Brian Nimmo, director of the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center, tosses a wreath into the Ohio River during the annual Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremony held by the Marine Corps League’s Huntington Detachment 340 on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at Harris Riverfront Park in Huntington.
Brian Nimmo, director of the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center, tosses a wreath into the Ohio River during the annual Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremony held by the Marine Corps League’s Huntington Detachment 340 on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at Harris Riverfront Park in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — It’s been 80 years since the day that would “live in infamy.”
The famous phrase was spoken by President Franklin D. Roosevelt one day after the surprise military strike by the Imperial Japanese Navy Air Service upon the United States against the naval base at Pearl Harbor on Sunday, Dec. 7, 1941.
Eighty years later, the local Marine Corps League Detachment 340 continues to memorialize the American lives lost on that day. On Tuesday afternoon, many gathered at Harris Riverfront Park in Huntington for a ceremony in which wreaths to honor the fallen were released into the Ohio River.
“It’s really simple. We continue to put this on in the memory of the 2,400 that were killed, but we also do it so we don’t forget and let it happen again,” Detachment 340 commandant Randy “Doc” Thomas said.
Among those killed were 68 civilians. The Japanese attack injured 1,100 more on that morning and damaged or destroyed 19 U.S. ships and approximately 300 aircraft. The attack lasted about 1 hour and 15 minutes.
Thomas described Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day as “extremely patriotic” for him while detailing his family ties to the armed forces, including grandfathers and great-grandfather who served their country. Thomas joined the military at the age of 17.
“Patriotism was instilled in me at an early age,” Thomas said, adding that he wants to see that same feeling of patriotism instilled in today’s youth.
Members of the Huntington High School JROTC participated in the ceremony by presenting and retiring the colors, representatives from the City of Huntington and U.S. Rep. Carol Miller’s office gave remarks and the American Legion Post 16 served as the honor guard, gave a 21-gun salute and played taps at the conclusion of the ceremony.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.