HUNTINGTON — A new national report claims that 2021 pedestrian deaths in West Virginia are estimated to be double that of the previous year.
The data comes from a preliminary report released by the Governors Highway Safety Association, which estimates 7,485 people traveling on foot were struck and killed by motorists in 2021 nationally. It marks the highest number of pedestrian deaths in a single year in four decades, averaging about 20 deaths daily.
The report said pedestrian deaths have risen by 54% over the past decade, while all other traffic deaths have increased by 13%. The 7,485 lives lost was an increase of 12% from the previous year.
In West Virginia, pedestrian deaths doubled, from 18 in 2020 to an estimated 36 in 2021. In 2019, the state saw 32 pedestrian deaths.
Jonathan Adkins, executive director of the Governors Highway Safety Association, said the data is heartbreaking and unacceptable.
“We must address the root causes of the pedestrian safety crisis — speeding and other dangerous driving behaviors, inadequate infrastructure, and roads designed for vehicle speed instead of safety — to reverse this trend and ensure people can walk safely,” he said.
One of last year’s pedestrian deaths in West Virginia was Maribeth Cox, a Marshall University student who died just after noon Nov. 4. She was struck by an SUV while she was in a crosswalk at 3rd Avenue and 18th Street by the Cam Henderson Center after exiting a bus that had come to a stop at the intersection.
Leah Payne, a spokesperson for Marshall University, said the university believes the results of this spring’s road safety audit will not be ready for several months.
Marshall University President Brad D. Smith announced in April the university and city in the meantime are moving forward with plans to temporarily reduce the speed limit for motorists around campus.
Payne said the university is also launching a comprehensive education campaign for motorists and pedestrians.
Payne said the effort is a collaboration among the university, City of Huntington and the West Virginia Department of Transportation.
The city has also nearly completed a pedestrian crossing on 20th Street between 5th and 3rd avenues, which will help pedestrians — the majority of whom utilize parking at the Marshall University football stadium parking lot — cross the five lanes of traffic easier.
At least one other project, the Hal Greer corridor Complete Streets project, is underway to make Huntington streets safer for pedestrians. The project includes the addition of pedestrian crossings and more greenspace.
During the Society of Yeager Scholars’ annual Spring Symposium, “Infrastructure: Safety, Accessibility and Design” in March, three expert panelists agreed “complete streets” — which account for pedestrians, motorists and cyclists — are important to ensure safety for all. Ideas for changes to the avenues near campus range from creating more bike lanes or grassed mediums to installing diagonal parking.
Grass mediums can also help with flooding issues, they said.