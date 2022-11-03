Children leave handprints on a Hyundai vehicle as Hoops Family Children’s Hospital and Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center’s Pediatric Oncology Unit receive a $100,000 grant from Hyundai’s Hope on Wheels program on Wednesday in Huntington.
Kristi Arrowood, executive director of foundations at Mountain Health Network, speaks as Hoops Family Children’s Hospital and Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center’s Pediatric Oncology Unit receive a $100,000 grant from Hyundai’s Hope on Wheels program.
Liz Wallace of Hyundai speaks as Hoops Family Children’s Hospital and Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center’s Pediatric Oncology Unit receive a $100,000 grant from Hyundai’s Hope on Wheels program on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Huntington.
Children leave handprints on a Hyundai vehicle as Hoops Family Children’s Hospital and Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center’s Pediatric Oncology Unit receive a $100,000 grant from Hyundai’s Hope on Wheels program on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Huntington.
Children leave handprints on a Hyundai vehicle as Hoops Family Children’s Hospital and Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center’s Pediatric Oncology Unit receive a $100,000 grant from Hyundai’s Hope on Wheels program on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Huntington.
Children leave handprints on a Hyundai vehicle as Hoops Family Children’s Hospital and Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center’s Pediatric Oncology Unit receive a $100,000 grant from Hyundai’s Hope on Wheels program on Wednesday in Huntington.
Kristi Arrowood, executive director of foundations at Mountain Health Network, speaks as Hoops Family Children’s Hospital and Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center’s Pediatric Oncology Unit receive a $100,000 grant from Hyundai’s Hope on Wheels program.
Liz Wallace of Hyundai speaks as Hoops Family Children’s Hospital and Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center’s Pediatric Oncology Unit receive a $100,000 grant from Hyundai’s Hope on Wheels program on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Huntington.
Children leave handprints on a Hyundai vehicle as Hoops Family Children’s Hospital and Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center’s Pediatric Oncology Unit receive a $100,000 grant from Hyundai’s Hope on Wheels program on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Huntington.
Children leave handprints on a Hyundai vehicle as Hoops Family Children’s Hospital and Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center’s Pediatric Oncology Unit receive a $100,000 grant from Hyundai’s Hope on Wheels program on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Every 36 minutes, a child is diagnosed with pediatric cancer, according to Liz Wallace, district operations manager for Hyundai.
“Through no fault of their own, 44 children every day are stricken by this disease,” she said. “Our goal with Hyundai’s Hope on Wheels program is to help kids grow and succeed in a world free of pediatric cancer.”
Wallace was at Hoops Family Children’s Hospital on Wednesday afternoon, along with Hyundai’s regional leadership team, to present a $100,000 grant from the program to the Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center’s Pediatric Oncology Unit.
“Since 1998, Hyundai Hope on Wheels has worked to support the families and children impacted by childhood cancer,” she said. “In 2022, the program has contributed more than $200 million to researchers working to find a cure.”
Dr. Paul Finch, chief of pediatric oncology at Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center, said the funding would be used to create a pediatric oncology educator program.
“This program is going to be coordinating all the different parts of the hospital. It will allow hospital staff to focus on their job when it comes to caring for pediatric cancer patients. It will allow for constant coordination of new treatments and new protocols that we’re doing,” he said.
Finch says pediatric cancer is a lot less common than adult cancers, so sometimes it doesn’t get the attention and funding it needs.
“In this area, at least 15 to 25 patients are diagnosed with cancer that are under the age of 18,” he said.
Finch says the funding allows Huntington area patients to get treatment close to home.
“What people don’t really know about pediatric oncology is that treatments are standard across the United States, unless you’re on a clinical trial,” he said. “We have clinical trials open here, too, so I want people to know we have all the same treatments as the larger cities.”
Following the check presentation, former and current pediatric cancer patients had the opportunity to leave their mark on a Hyundai Santa Fe with their own handprint. The colorful handprints on the official “Hope Vehicle” represent their individual and collective journeys, hopes and dreams, officials said.
Chris Miller, owner of Dutch Miller Hyundai in Huntington, said he was honored his car dealership was part of a program that supports the finest minds in pediatric cancer research.
“I think that any business forms a symbiotic relationship within the community, and it’s our obligation to make the community we are privileged enough to do business in better,” he said.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.