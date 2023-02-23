The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

IRONTON — A Pedro area woman was sentenced to three years in prison in a drug case in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.

Samantha L. Pancake, 33, of Pedro, was sentenced by Judge Andy Ballard to three years in prison after she pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated possession of meth.

