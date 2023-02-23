IRONTON — A Pedro area woman was sentenced to three years in prison in a drug case in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.
Samantha L. Pancake, 33, of Pedro, was sentenced by Judge Andy Ballard to three years in prison after she pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated possession of meth.
In an unrelated case, Dara L. Rowe, 44, of Private Drive 338, Ironton, was sentenced to three years in prison for having weapons while under disability and possession of a fentanyl-related compound. She could be eligible for early release after serving nine months in prison.
In other cases:
Chadrick N, Dodd, 38, of the 2100 block of 9th Avenue, Huntington, was sentenced to two years in prison on charges of tampering with evidence and theft. He could be eligible for early release after serving 18 months in prison. He also was ordered to pay $1,450.25 in restitution.
Ryley Williams, 23, of Gallia County, was sentenced to 24 months in prison for tampering with evidence and possession of drugs. He could be eligible for early release after serving six months in prison.
Koty J. Meade, 26, no address listed, admitted violating intervention in lieu of conviction in a drug possession case. He was sentenced to seven months in the Lawrence County Jail.
Olivia Gilpin, 35, of South Point, admitted violating community control sanctions. The sanctions were extended by a year and he was ordered to take anger management classes.
Leslie E. Wright, 39, of Cannonsburg Road, Catlettsburg, Kentucky, was ordered to continue treatment in lieu of conviction and get treatment at Lawrence County Recovery.
