The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

wv capitol BLOX.jpg
Buy Now
File photo | HD Media

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Public Employees Insurance Agency fund finished fiscal year 2022 with an almost $92 million loss, board members learned Thursday.

Returns on investments were about $30 million below projections, while insurance claims were higher than expected, Chris Borcik, with Continuing Care Actuaries, told the West Virginia Retiree Health Benefit Trust Fund and PEIA Finance Board members during their regular meeting Thursday afternoon.

Lacie Pierson can be reached at 304-348-1723 or lacie.pierson@hdmediallc.com. Follow @laciepierson on Twitter.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.