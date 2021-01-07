WAYNE — Youth in West Virginia have an opportunity to socialize with other children and young adults and learn about different parts of the state through 4-H’s new pen pal program, a program created to help build connections throughout the state by writing letters.
“The art of writing a letter is kind of getting lost, and so given that we are in a pandemic, myself and a team of my colleagues thought it would be a wonderful opportunity to start a pen pal program with other youths in the state,” said Julie Tritz, assistant director of 4-H statewide and the West Virginia University 4-H extension agent for Wayne County.
Tritz and other members of the pen pal committee will pair individuals around similar age groups after registration closes, and the deadline to sign up is Jan. 10. 4-H staff will then host a webinar and invite all participants to announce the pen pals and review writing etiquette and the hopes for the program.
The pen pal program is free for anyone age 5 to 21 and is not limited to youth already involved in 4-H. Becca Fint-Clark, the WVU extension agent for Monongalia County, said she thinks opening the program to non-4-H youth gives participants a chance to step away from virtual requirements and enjoy meeting new people with different interests.
“We want to keep kids interested and involved because it’s such a strange time in our lives right now,” Fint-Clark said. “There’s just so much going on and these kids are always on Zoom and always on these Google classroom meetings and all of these things, and I think we wanted to open it up so they can take a break from that. We know these kids may not be the kids coming to camp every year or joining a club, but this is one way they can get involved with something they are interested in.”
Tritz said the goal of the program is to help youth improve their reading and writing skills, increase patience and delayed gratification, and improve social skills and abilities. In addition to improving these skills, she said she thinks participants could end up with lasting friendships.
“I think one of the great things that will come out of this is new friendships that are formed,” she said. “I think that they will be able to share what hobbies they each have that might be of interest to one another and sharing of photographs of their families, their hobbies, maybe the 4-H projects they are working on. I think the biggest benefit will be the friendships that are formed, and hopefully they will be long lasting.”
She also said parents of children who may not be skilled with reading and writing can still have their kids participate if they want to, and the children are welcome to send drawings to their pen pal so they can stay engaged.
With the chance to learn about different parts of the state and how others live in West Virginia, Fint-Clark said another possible benefit to come out of joining the pen pal program could be meeting pen pals in the future.
“If you get matched with another kid in your own state, there may be a chance that someday you may end up at state camp together or you may end up at WVU or Marshall together,” she said. “There is a slight chance for these meetups, which would be cool, so we want them to build a relationship with somebody through this program.”
Tritz said 4-H staff will encourage participants to write letters from February to September so they have plenty of time to get to know their pal, but she said they are welcome to continue beyond then.