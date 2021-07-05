HUNTINGTON — Former Thundering Herd quarterback Chad Pennington has been appointed by Gov. Jim Justice to serve on the Marshall University Board of Governors.
Board chair Patrick Farrell announced the appointment Friday in a tweet, and communications director Leah Payne confirmed Monday the university received the letter of appointment.
Pennington will replace James Farley, whose term expired June 30.
Farrell and James Ball also ended their terms June 30; however, Farrell was re-elected as board chair at the June meeting. Payne had no other information about appointments Monday morning as the university was on extended holiday.
Pennington, head football coach and athletic director Sayre School in Lexington, Kentucky, was a Rhodes Scholar finalist as a senior and also a finished fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting. He starred at Marshall from 1995 through 1999 and was a 2010 inductee into the university's sports hall of fame.
Pennington was a two-time winner of the Cam Henderson Award as Marshall's premier student-athlete and was the National Football Foundation's scholar athlete of the year in 1999.
Pennington led the Herd to a 13-0 record and No. 10 national ranking in 1999 before being selected by the New York Jets in the first round, 18th overall, of the NFL Draft. In 11 NFL seasons, eight with the Jets and three with the Miami Dolphins, Pennington completed 1,632 of 2471 for 17,823 yards and 102 touchdowns, with 64 interceptions. His 66 percent completion percentage is fifth in NFL history. Twice, Pennington was named NFL comeback player of the year.
Pennington's son Cole, a rising senior quarterback at Sayre, committed to Marshall last week.
Outgoing board member James Farley, of Cincinnati, has served on the board since June 2017. He is the president of Nursing Care Management of America.