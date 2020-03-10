ATHENS, Ohio — Nicole Pennington has been named executive dean of regional higher education and lifelong learning and dean of campus and community relations at Ohio University Southern.
In this new role, Pennington will continue to serve along with Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer Brad Cohen as co-lead for the One OHIO strategy, to advance the goals outlined in the Fearlessly First Strategic Framework.
“I am humbled and honored to have the opportunity to lead Ohio University’s Regional Campuses,” said Pennington in a news release. “It is truly a privilege to serve in this role and to support faculty and staff in our mission to serve students and our communities.”
Pennington will be responsible for implementing a new leadership structure for the One OHIO system, continuing the efforts currently underway for program realignment within the university’s regional higher education communities, as well as alignment for regional faculty to their respective academic colleges and departments.
She also will oversee alignment of administrative realignment within the regional higher education structure where appropriate, according to the release, in an effort to help to unify all of Ohio’s campuses under a new One OHIO system.
“I am optimistic about the opportunities we are creating with our Athens colleagues and academic colleges to expand programming to meet the evolving needs of regional campus students, employers, and workforce development partners,” she said in the release.
Pennington said she is excited for the opportunity to continue working with Cohen to develop and implement a strategic vision to support the evolution and improvement of regional higher education across all campuses.
“We are making positive progress towards the academic and administrative alignment processes, and I am committed to ensuring the success of this initiative,” she said in the release. “I am extremely grateful to the many committees who are helping us work through these transitions.”