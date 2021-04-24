HUNTINGTON — People throughout the Tri-State were able to dispose of their unwanted or expired prescription drugs Saturday.
Locations were set up as part of the 20th annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, an event started by the Drug Enforcement Administration to address studies that indicated the majority of abused prescription drugs came from the medicine cabinets of family and friends of users.
The event also provides an environmentally friendly option, as other disposal methods — such as flushing them down a toilet or throwing them away — pose a risk to safety or health.
The West Virginia State Police’s Huntington and Wayne detachments, as well as the Ceredo Police Department, set up disposal sites at their headquarters.
Other sites were set up at Huntington’s 4th Avenue Walgreens, Drug Emporium in Barboursville, the Milton Volunteer Fire Department and Hamlin Town Hall, as well as in Boyd County and Lawrence County.