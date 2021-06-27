The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Saturday’s warm weather provided the perfect excuse to hop in a canoe and paddle along some of the area’s best rivers and lakes.

People did just that at Beech Fork State Park in celebration of National Canoe Day, taking advantage of the park’s invitation to bring their own canoes or rent one at the lake for a leisurely float along the water — a trip of approximately 3 miles that lasted about two hours and featured wildlife and special habitats along the way.

Located within a West Virginia state park, Beech Fork Lake offers canoes, kayaks, jon boats, paddle boats and standup paddle boards at the park’s boat dock from noon to 8 p.m. through Labor Day. Life jackets, which are provided with rentals, are required.

Recreational boating, fishing and wildlife viewing opportunities are also available at the lake.

