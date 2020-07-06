HUNTINGTON — Temperatures across the Tri-State area are expected to rise this week, with the potential to reach at least 90 degrees each day.
Although now is the time to get outside and enjoy the sunshine, officials with the National Weather Service in Charleston encouraged people to take heat safety seriously as the region will remain in a hot air mass through Saturday, July 11.
Following a toasty Independence Day weekend, Monday and Tuesday will bring high temperatures in the upper 80s to mid-90s in most of the Ohio Valley, and some could even see 100-degree weather in spots with lower elevation.
Forecasts Wednesday through Saturday show a high in the low to mid-90s each day, with a 30-50% chance of afternoon or evening storms throughout the work week.
In Huntington, the temperature nearing the 100s trends hotter than normal — typical temperatures for this time of year hover in the 80s.
And with heat being one of the leading causes of weather-related fatalities and illnesses, the NWS in Charleston released an advisory for those planning to spend time outdoors. Because some pools and recreation areas remain closed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the agency said it’s important for those seeking vitamin D to take precautions.
Officials advised people to drink plenty of water if spending time outdoors, use sunscreen, wear loose and light colored clothing, and take breaks in the shade or an air-conditioned location.
Last year, 52 children in the U.S. died after being left in a hot vehicle, and people are also reminded that vehicles heat up more quickly when left in the sun.
To keep pets from overheating outdoors, owners are reminded to make sure animals have fresh, cool water regularly, watch for hot pavement that could burn paw pads and not leave animals in a hot car.
A report Sunday said a heat advisory may eventually be required for areas of northeast Kentucky, southeast Ohio and portions of West Virginia should conditions become hotter than forecast.