A sign designating the start of a Private Outdoor Designated Area (PODA) is seen on Wednesday in downtown Huntington. Patrons will be able to purchase a to-go drink in a designated cup from a licensed bar or restaurant in the designated area.
Paul Walker mixes a drink at St. Mark’s on Wednesday in downtown Huntington. Soon patrons will be able to purchase a to-go drink in a designated cup from a licensed bar or restaurants in Huntington’s Private Outdoor Designated Area (PODA).
A sign designating the end of a Private Outdoor Designated Area (PODA) is seen on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in downtown Huntington. Patrons will be able to purchase a to-go drink in a designated cup from a licensed bar or restaurant in the designated area.
Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch
The purple area is the Private Outdoor Designated Area where to-go drinks, purchased at WVABCA approved establishments, will be allowed.
HUNTINGTON — If you’ve ever wanted to take a drink to-go at a restaurant in downtown Huntington, you’ll be able to as of this Saturday.
The city will be home to the first Private Outdoor Designated Area (PODA) in West Virginia; there are similar programs in other states. PODAs allow customers to purchase to-go drinks in plastic cups at West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration-approved establishments downtown.
