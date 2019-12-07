HUNTINGTON — A man was taken into custody Friday shortly after an armed robbery was reported at the Speedway convenience store in the 800 block of 8th Street.
Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial said one person was taken into custody after officers responded to a 911 call around 12:45 p.m. that someone went inside the business and took a case of beer, while also brandishing a knife.
“Officers responded to the scene very quickly and a suspect was taken into custody within a few minutes of receiving the call,” Dial said.
Dial said charges are pending, but declined to release the name, gender or age of the suspect, citing an ongoing investigation.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 15 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Friday, according to a printout released by the department.
However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, 600 block of Handley Road.
Possession of a controlled substance, shoplifting first and second offense, 6:17 p.m. Thursday, 900 block of 9th Avenue.
Shoplifting first and second offense, 6:32 p.m. Thursday, 500 block of 20th Street.
Disorderly conduct, 6:40 p.m. Thursday, 10th Street and 3rd Avenue.
No seat belt, possession with intent, delivery of a controlled substance, expired registration, DUI second offense, 4:49 p.m. Thursday, Madison Avenue and West 15th Street.
Deceased person, midnight Monday, 900 block of 9th Street West.
Information report, 10:45 a.m. Thursday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Information report, 3:41 p.m. Nov. 9, 600 block of 10th Street.
Petit larceny, 11:50 p.m. Wednesday, 600 block of 9th Street.
Paraphernalia, 11:56 a.m. Thursday, 3rd Street and 8th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 2:30 p.m. Nov. 19, 300 block of 5th Avenue.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 8:14 a.m. Tuesday, 2700 block of Guyan Avenue.
Recovered stolen property, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, 100 block of 5th Avenue.
Domestic battery, 4:01 a.m. Thursday, 800 block of Virginia Avenue.
Petit larceny, domestic battery, 8 p.m. Wednesday, 2100 block of Jefferson Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail:
Robb Alan Scott Marion, 30, was jailed at 9:20 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, expired registration, seat belt violation and second-offense DUI. Bond was $61,125.
Gage Stewart Duncan, 25, was jailed at 6:35 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with receiving or transferring stolen property. Bond was $10,000.
Andrew Ryan Green, 40, was jailed at 6 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Harvey Gerald-Deray Langston, 38, was jailed at 7:15 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Ryan Eugene Hensley, 18, was jailed at 8:45 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with first-degree arson and conspiracy. Bond was not set.