Sean Hornbuckle

Delegate Sean Hornbuckle, D-Cabell, speaks in support of a proposed amendment to House Bill 2526 during Wednesday’s floor session at the state Capitol.

 PERRY BENNETT | WV Legislative Photography

CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice’s proposal to cut the personal income tax by 50% over three years is now in the hands of the West Virginia Senate.

The Senate received House Bill 2526 during its 11 a.m. floor session Thursday and referred it to the Finance Committee. The House of Delegates advanced the bill Wednesday on a 95-2 vote, with three members absent.

