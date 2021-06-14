The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education will conduct its regular board meeting at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, in the Central Office Board Meeting Room at 2850 5th Ave. in Huntington. At this meeting, the board will discuss and vote on personnel, financial and policy issues.

One item board members could vote on is the Personal Leave Incentive Program, which would allow employees who met the listed requirements to cash in on up to 15 unused personal days of leave from work.

Superintendent Ryan Saxe is expected to make his recommendation of approval to the board members, who could vote to install the program for a trial run in for the 2021-22 school year. The program would only be approved for one year, but could be extended if it succeeds.

All meetings are open to public attendance. To comply with the “Indoor Face Covering Requirement” executive order issued by Gov. Jim Justice and in place until June 20, anyone attending the meeting is required to wear a mask or face covering. Meetings will be available for virtual attendance via the Cabell County Schools YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/c/CabellSchools .

The complete agendas for all meetings can be found on the district website, www.cabellschools.com, under the “Leadership” section.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.