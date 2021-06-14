HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education will conduct its regular board meeting at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, in the Central Office Board Meeting Room at 2850 5th Ave. in Huntington. At this meeting, the board will discuss and vote on personnel, financial and policy issues.
One item board members could vote on is the Personal Leave Incentive Program, which would allow employees who met the listed requirements to cash in on up to 15 unused personal days of leave from work.
Superintendent Ryan Saxe is expected to make his recommendation of approval to the board members, who could vote to install the program for a trial run in for the 2021-22 school year. The program would only be approved for one year, but could be extended if it succeeds.
All meetings are open to public attendance. To comply with the “Indoor Face Covering Requirement” executive order issued by Gov. Jim Justice and in place until June 20, anyone attending the meeting is required to wear a mask or face covering. Meetings will be available for virtual attendance via the Cabell County Schools YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/c/CabellSchools .
The complete agendas for all meetings can be found on the district website, www.cabellschools.com, under the “Leadership” section.