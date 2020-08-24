A man and woman wanted for questioning regarding a Milton homicide investigation were captured overnight near Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
According to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department, Timothy Sargent and Savanna Emich, who was traveling with him at the time, were taken into custody by South Dakota authorities after allegedly leading police on a pursuit near Sioux Falls.
Both are listed as persons of interest in the shooting death of a man in Milton last week, but neither have been formally charged with a crime in West Virginia. Sargent is also named as a person of interest in a second Ohio murder and shooting in Indiana.
The West Virginia investigation into Sargent and Emich started after police responded to a crash Wednesday, Aug. 19, along U.S. 60 near the Bill Blenko Drive intersection to find David Wesley Martin, 62, of Milton, dead. However, Cabell County Sheriff Deputies determined he had been shot prior to the crash.
Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle previously said the homicide matched Sargent’s M.O. and he had been spotted in the area, but they were hesitant to “put all their eggs in the basket” until the investigation was further along. He said there is evidence that connects Martin’s death to the other crimes.
Cleveland 19 News, a CBS affiliate, said Sargent allegedly shot a man Aug. 17 on Akron’s Towpath Trail. They also reported he is a possible suspect in the death of 22-year-oldd Rebecca Tomlinson, also in Akron, whose body was found Aug. 18
WHAS 11, an ABC affiliate in Louisville, said Aug. 19 around 9:15 a family was shot while leaving O’Bannon Woods State Park, in south central Indiana.
A press release form the Indiana State Police said officers arrived on scene to find a family of three inside a crashed vehicle at the tree line near Old Forest Road in Harrison county. A man in the driver’s seat had been shot several times and a woman in the passenger seat had also been shot. A rear passenger had not been shot.
All victims were taken to an area hospital, and were listed in stable condition.
Police believe Sargent was driving with his high beams on in a vehicle and when the family’s car pulled over to allow him to pass, he pulled up next to them and began shooting. The man driving the family’s vehicle attempted to drive away, but crashed.
This is a developing story and will be updated.